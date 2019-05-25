Suven Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 8.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 253.30 croreNet profit of Suven Life Sciences rose 8.75% to Rs 67.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 253.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 213.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.28% to Rs 150.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 158.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 663.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 625.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales253.30213.72 19 663.50625.26 6 OPM %41.5742.69 -33.6937.25 - PBDT107.4799.21 8 244.00251.57 -3 PBT102.0193.85 9 221.86230.26 -4 NP67.9862.51 9 150.06158.43 -5
