Suven Pharma reports muted Q1 performance

The pharma company's consolidated net profit fell 0.4% to Rs 91.52 crore on a 20.7% increase in net sales to Rs 238.23 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY21 was at Rs 117.86 crore, up by 4.3% from Rs 112.95 crore in Q1 FY20. Current tax expense increased 12.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 27.28 crore during the quarter.

The board of directors recommended issue of (1:1) one bonus share for every one equity share held by the equity shareholders of the company. The proposal is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

The scrip rose 0.82% to Rs 700.20. It traded in the range of 690 and 724.50 during the day.

Suven Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO).

