Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.01 croreNet Loss of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs -0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales-0.010 0 OPM %500.000 -PBDT-0.05-0.07 29 PBT-0.05-0.07 29 NP-0.03-0.24 88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
