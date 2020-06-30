Suvidha Infraestate Corporation standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KKRRAFTON Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Computer Point standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2019 quarter
Integrated Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Unimode Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Quintegra Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.12 -100 0-0.52 100 OPM %025.00 -0-11.54 - PBDT0.080.09 -11 -0.060.12 PL PBT0.080.09 -11 -0.070.11 PL NP0.060.04 50 -0.210.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU