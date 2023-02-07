Suyog Telematics standalone net profit declines 13.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.47% to Rs 37.66 crore

Net profit of Suyog Telematics declined 13.81% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.47% to Rs 37.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.37.6641.6063.0148.0823.6218.8515.7115.4210.1111.73

