Suyog Telematics standalone net profit declines 13.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.47% to Rs 37.66 croreNet profit of Suyog Telematics declined 13.81% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.47% to Rs 37.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.6641.60 -9 OPM %63.0148.08 -PBDT23.6218.85 25 PBT15.7115.42 2 NP10.1111.73 -14
