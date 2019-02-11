JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech appoints director
Business Standard

Suyog Telematics standalone net profit rises 24.39% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 26.78 crore

Net profit of Suyog Telematics rose 24.39% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 26.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales26.7822.63 18 OPM %51.8749.54 -PBDT12.709.87 29 PBT11.218.76 28 NP7.706.19 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements