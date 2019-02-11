Suyog Telematics standalone net profit rises 24.39% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 26.78 croreNet profit of Suyog Telematics rose 24.39% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 26.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales26.7822.63 18 OPM %51.8749.54 -PBDT12.709.87 29 PBT11.218.76 28 NP7.706.19 24
