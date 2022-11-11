SVA India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SVA India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2022 quarter
UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
India Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 113.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Trinity League India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Asian Granito India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 7400.00% to Rs 3.00 croreNet loss of SVA India reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7400.00% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.000.04 7400 OPM %-13.33-50.00 -PBDT-0.560.80 PL PBT-0.560.80 PL NP-1.530.80 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU