SVA India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 45.65% to Rs 0.50 croreNet loss of SVA India reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 45.65% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.500.92 -46 OPM %28.0015.22 -PBDT-0.230.14 PL PBT-0.240.13 PL NP-0.240.13 PL
