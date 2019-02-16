JUST IN
Svam Software standalone net profit rises 3550.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Svam Software rose 3550.00% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 OPM %1225.0028.57 -PBDT0.980.04 2350 PBT0.980.03 3167 NP0.730.02 3550

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:16 IST

