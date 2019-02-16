Svam Software standalone net profit rises 3550.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Svam Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sonata Software to acquire US based Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service partner Sopris Systems
Sonata Software buys Australian firm for Rs 28 crore
Oracle Financial Services Software allots 55.338 equity shares
Microsoft completes $7.5 bn acquisition of GitHub
-
Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Svam Software rose 3550.00% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 OPM %1225.0028.57 -PBDT0.980.04 2350 PBT0.980.03 3167 NP0.730.02 3550
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU