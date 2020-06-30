Svaraj Trading & Agencies standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.27% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Svaraj Trading & Agencies declined 54.55% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.27% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.54% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.05% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.290.41 -29 1.021.26 -19 OPM %62.0775.61 -59.8069.84 - PBDT0.350.72 -51 1.271.80 -29 PBT0.350.72 -51 1.271.80 -29 NP0.100.22 -55 1.021.30 -22
