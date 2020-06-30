Svaraj Trading & Agencies standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.27% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Svaraj Trading & Agencies declined 54.55% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.27% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.54% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.05% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.290.411.021.2662.0775.6159.8069.840.350.721.271.800.350.721.271.800.100.221.021.30

