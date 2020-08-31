Svaraj Trading & Agencies standalone net profit declines 65.79% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.33% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Svaraj Trading & Agencies declined 65.79% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.110.3027.2770.000.130.380.130.380.130.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)