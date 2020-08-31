JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Core Industries Output Contracts Around 20% In First Four Months Of Current Fiscal Year
Business Standard

Svaraj Trading & Agencies standalone net profit declines 65.79% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 63.33% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Svaraj Trading & Agencies declined 65.79% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.30 -63 OPM %27.2770.00 -PBDT0.130.38 -66 PBT0.130.38 -66 NP0.130.38 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 17:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU