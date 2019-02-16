JUST IN
Svarnim Trade Udyog standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 36.43% to Rs 1.64 crore

Net profit of Svarnim Trade Udyog declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 36.43% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.642.58 -36 OPM %1.833.10 -PBDT0.030.08 -63 PBT0.030.08 -63 NP0.030.08 -63

