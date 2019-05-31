SVC Resources standalone net profit declines 63.27% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of SVC Resources declined 63.27% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs -0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.42% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 107.69% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.09-0.02 LP 0.270.13 108 OPM %77.78450.00 --14.81-107.69 - PBDT0.07-0.09 LP -0.04-0.09 56 PBT0.07-0.09 LP -0.04-0.09 56 NP0.180.49 -63 0.070.48 -85

