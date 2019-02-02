SW Investments standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 186.67% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of SW Investments rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 186.67% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.430.15 187 OPM %30.2373.33 -PBDT0.130.12 8 PBT0.130.12 8 NP0.100.07 43
