JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.87% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net loss of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 15.87% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.530.63 -16 OPM %-35.85-9.52 -PBDT-0.130 0 PBT-0.130 0 NP-0.130 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements