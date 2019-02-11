Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
Swadeshi Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Swadeshi Polytex standalone net profit rises 409.09% in the September 2018 quarter
RSS-affiliate SJM welcomes Nachiket Mor's sacking from RBI board
Don't introduce mandatory fortification of staple cereals: Swadeshi Jagaran Manch
-
Sales decline 15.87% to Rs 0.53 croreNet loss of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 15.87% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.530.63 -16 OPM %-35.85-9.52 -PBDT-0.130 0 PBT-0.130 0 NP-0.130 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU