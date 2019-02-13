Swadeshi Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.18 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 1044.44% to Rs 4.12 croreNet profit of Swadeshi Polytex reported to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1044.44% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.120.36 1044 OPM %80.83-52.78 -PBDT3.41-1.06 LP PBT3.41-1.06 LP NP3.18-1.10 LP
