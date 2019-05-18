Swagtam Trading & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Swagtam Trading & Services reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.090 0 0.110.06 83 OPM %-44.440 --118.18-133.33 - PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 0.020.03 -33 PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 0.020.03 -33 NP-0.03-0.02 -50 0.010.02 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
