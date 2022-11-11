Swagtam Trading & Services standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Swagtam Trading & Services declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.030.1533.3373.330.060.150.060.150.060.15

