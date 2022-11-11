JUST IN
Swagtam Trading & Services standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Swagtam Trading & Services declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.15 -80 OPM %33.3373.33 -PBDT0.060.15 -60 PBT0.060.15 -60 NP0.060.15 -60

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

