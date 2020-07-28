Swan Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 105.00 croreNet Loss of Swan Energy reported to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 38.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 105.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 61.78% to Rs 340.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 891.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales105.0097.41 8 340.82891.62 -62 OPM %11.8510.67 -15.278.73 - PBDT-1.82-0.81 -125 10.2843.16 -76 PBT-5.03-4.26 -18 -4.2529.09 PL NP-5.24-38.66 86 -5.85-5.31 -10
