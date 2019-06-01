Swan Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.91 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Autoline Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 14.06% to Rs 87.63 crore

Net loss of Swan Energy reported to Rs 32.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 68.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.06% to Rs 87.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.78% to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 171.76% to Rs 859.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 316.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales87.63101.97 -14 859.73316.36 172 OPM %1.52-6.75 -5.221.30 - PBDT1.6488.12 -98 40.8996.79 -58 PBT0.2986.75 -100 35.5491.42 -61 NP-32.9168.08 PL 2.3472.75 -97

