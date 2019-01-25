Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 0.64% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 198.72 croreNet profit of Swaraj Engines rose 0.64% to Rs 17.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 198.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 183.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales198.72183.26 8 OPM %13.8314.01 -PBDT31.5230.57 3 PBT26.8026.37 2 NP17.3417.23 1
