Swarna Securities standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Swarna Securities standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the September 2022 quarter
Indices edge higher, breadth strong
Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, BEML to be watched
Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 37.25% in the September 2022 quarter
Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 58.82% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Swarna Securities declined 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-1100.00-300.00 -PBDT0.180.26 -31 PBT0.170.26 -35 NP0.130.20 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU