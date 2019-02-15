JUST IN
Swarnsarita Gems consolidated net profit declines 13.68% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 147.57 crore

Net profit of Swarnsarita Gems declined 13.68% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 147.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 129.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales147.57129.58 14 OPM %0.830.76 -PBDT1.231.41 -13 PBT1.181.36 -13 NP0.820.95 -14

