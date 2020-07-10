Swarnsarita Gems consolidated net profit declines 61.76% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Swarnsarita Gems consolidated net profit declines 1.22% in the December 2019 quarter
Gems, jewellery sector announces Rs 50-cr welfare fund for its workforce
Andhra minister Dharmana Krishna Das inspects COVID-19 preparedness at GEMS Hospital
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Adam Sandler responds to Jennifer Aniston calling out his 'Uncut Gems' snub
-
Sales decline 30.20% to Rs 106.21 croreNet profit of Swarnsarita Gems declined 61.76% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.20% to Rs 106.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.43% to Rs 4.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 559.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 548.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales106.21152.16 -30 559.14548.84 2 OPM %0.801.26 -1.131.15 - PBDT1.932.20 -12 7.787.41 5 PBT1.212.15 -44 6.907.20 -4 NP0.260.68 -62 4.534.79 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU