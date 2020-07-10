Swarnsarita Gems consolidated net profit declines 61.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.20% to Rs 106.21 crore

Net profit of Swarnsarita Gems declined 61.76% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.20% to Rs 106.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.43% to Rs 4.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 559.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 548.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

106.21152.16559.14548.840.801.261.131.151.932.207.787.411.212.156.907.200.260.684.534.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)