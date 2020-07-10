JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tata Consultancy Services standalone net profit declines 30.04% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Swarnsarita Gems consolidated net profit declines 61.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.20% to Rs 106.21 crore

Net profit of Swarnsarita Gems declined 61.76% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.20% to Rs 106.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.43% to Rs 4.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 559.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 548.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales106.21152.16 -30 559.14548.84 2 OPM %0.801.26 -1.131.15 - PBDT1.932.20 -12 7.787.41 5 PBT1.212.15 -44 6.907.20 -4 NP0.260.68 -62 4.534.79 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 08:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU