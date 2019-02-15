Swarnsarita Gems standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13.90% to Rs 147.52 croreNet profit of Swarnsarita Gems declined 8.33% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 147.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 129.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales147.52129.52 14 OPM %0.810.71 -PBDT1.301.42 -8 PBT1.251.37 -9 NP0.880.96 -8
