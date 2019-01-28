Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 46.55% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 39.13% in the December 2018 quarter
Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 182.88% in the September 2018 quarter
Heritage Foods standalone net profit rises 124.77% in the September 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
Workshop to raise awareness on heritage conservation among haveli-owners in Old Delhi
-
Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 2.46 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation declined 46.55% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.462.33 6 OPM %27.6445.06 -PBDT0.510.89 -43 PBT0.440.81 -46 NP0.310.58 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU