JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.76% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 46.55% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 2.46 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation declined 46.55% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.462.33 6 OPM %27.6445.06 -PBDT0.510.89 -43 PBT0.440.81 -46 NP0.310.58 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements