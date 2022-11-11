Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation approves bonus issue of 5:4
Suncity Synthetics standalone net profit declines 65.55% in the March 2022 quarter
Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.01 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Raghuvir Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 23.94% to Rs 6.16 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics remain constant at Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.94% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.164.97 24 OPM %12.3414.49 -PBDT0.650.63 3 PBT0.550.55 0 NP0.550.55 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU