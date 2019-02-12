Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit declines 20.69% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.74% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments declined 20.69% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 21.74% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.360.46 -22 OPM %58.3397.83 -PBDT0.280.45 -38 PBT0.280.45 -38 NP0.230.29 -21
