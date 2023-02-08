Swati Projects consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 51.32% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Swati Projects declined 18.18% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 51.32% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.370.76 -51 OPM %75.6864.47 -PBDT0.280.49 -43 PBT0.270.46 -41 NP0.270.33 -18
