Swati Projects consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 51.32% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Swati Projects declined 18.18% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 51.32% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.370.7675.6864.470.280.490.270.460.270.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)