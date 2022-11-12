Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 13.03% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 200.06% to Rs 158.01 crore

Net profit of Swelect Energy Systems rose 13.03% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 200.06% to Rs 158.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales158.0152.66 200 OPM %15.4025.67 -PBDT22.8712.17 88 PBT14.997.83 91 NP5.644.99 13

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:18 IST

