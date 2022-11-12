Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 13.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 200.06% to Rs 158.01 crore

Net profit of Swelect Energy Systems rose 13.03% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 200.06% to Rs 158.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.158.0152.6615.4025.6722.8712.1714.997.835.644.99

