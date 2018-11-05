JUST IN
Swiss Glascoat Equipments standalone net profit rises 26.32% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 40.69% to Rs 27.42 crore

Net profit of Swiss Glascoat Equipments rose 26.32% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 40.69% to Rs 27.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales27.4219.49 41 OPM %9.7413.80 -PBDT2.552.43 5 PBT1.801.67 8 NP1.441.14 26

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018.

