Swiss Glascoat Equipments standalone net profit rises 9.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 38.75 crore

Net profit of rose 9.81% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.36% to Rs 9.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.58% to Rs 125.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

