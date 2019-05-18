Swiss Glascoat Equipments standalone net profit rises 9.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 38.75 croreNet profit of Swiss Glascoat Equipments rose 9.81% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 78.36% to Rs 9.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.58% to Rs 125.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales38.7531.69 22 125.0796.52 30 OPM %9.089.72 -10.5110.44 - PBDT3.353.50 -4 12.339.78 26 PBT2.912.74 6 9.566.74 42 NP2.912.65 10 9.565.36 78
