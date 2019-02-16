Sword & Shield Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sword & Shield Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test between England and India on ...
'Kin' was our version of 'The Sword...' fable: Josh Baker
Kandy, Nov 16 (AFP) Scorecard at sumps on day three of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England in Kandy on Friday:
Strides Pharma Science Q3 profit at Rs 296.43 cr
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Sword & Shield Pharma reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-100.00-300.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.03 67 PBT-0.01-0.03 67 NP-0.01-0.03 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU