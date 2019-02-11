Sylph Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Sylph Technologies reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.01 200 OPM %33.33-100.00 -PBDT0.030.04 -25 PBT0.030.03 0 NP-0.020.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU