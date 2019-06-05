Syncom Formulations (India) standalone net profit rises 27.17% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 56.11% to Rs 61.24 croreNet profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 27.17% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.11% to Rs 61.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.21% to Rs 11.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 186.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 158.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales61.2439.23 56 186.77158.63 18 OPM %4.675.28 -6.327.36 - PBDT4.163.41 22 16.6715.85 5 PBT3.152.38 32 12.6712.12 5 NP2.201.73 27 11.098.65 28
