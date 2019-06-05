Syncom Formulations (India) standalone net profit rises 27.17% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 56.11% to Rs 61.24 crore

Net profit of rose 27.17% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.11% to Rs 61.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.21% to Rs 11.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 186.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 158.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

61.2439.23186.77158.634.675.286.327.364.163.4116.6715.853.152.3812.6712.122.201.7311.098.65

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)