Syndicate Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 980.46 crore in the June 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.47% to Rs 5544.79 croreNet Loss of Syndicate Bank reported to Rs 980.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1281.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Total Operating Income rose 5.47% to Rs 5544.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 5257.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income5544.795257.19 5 OPM %37.1130.49 -PBDT-1159.36-1768.21 34 PBT-1159.36-1768.21 34 NP-980.46-1281.77 24
