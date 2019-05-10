Syndicate Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 128.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 50.02% in the March 2019 quarter
AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 42.39% in the March 2019 quarter
Bank of Maharashtra reports standalone net profit of Rs 72.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 67.81% in the March 2019 quarter
Federal Bank standalone net profit rises 163.13% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 4.72% to Rs 5610.26 croreNet profit of Syndicate Bank reported to Rs 128.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2195.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 4.72% to Rs 5610.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5357.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2588.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3222.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 0.23% to Rs 21725.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21775.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income5610.265357.24 5 21725.4021775.95 0 OPM %55.24-0.25 -44.8836.87 - PBDT175.86-3003.15 LP -3103.13-4388.48 29 PBT175.86-3003.15 LP -3103.13-4388.48 29 NP128.02-2195.12 LP -2588.30-3222.84 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU