Syndicate Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 128.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.72% to Rs 5610.26 crore

Net profit of Syndicate Bank reported to Rs 128.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2195.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 4.72% to Rs 5610.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5357.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2588.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3222.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 0.23% to Rs 21725.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21775.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income5610.265357.24 5 21725.4021775.95 0 OPM %55.24-0.25 -44.8836.87 - PBDT175.86-3003.15 LP -3103.13-4388.48 29 PBT175.86-3003.15 LP -3103.13-4388.48 29 NP128.02-2195.12 LP -2588.30-3222.84 20

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 17:13 IST

