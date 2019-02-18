Synthiko Foils standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 99.81% to Rs 10.69 croreNet profit of Synthiko Foils declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 99.81% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.695.35 100 OPM %3.185.98 -PBDT0.220.22 0 PBT0.170.18 -6 NP0.120.14 -14
