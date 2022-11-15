Synthiko Foils standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 7.33 crore

Net profit of Synthiko Foils declined 78.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.336.792.467.070.150.510.100.440.070.33

