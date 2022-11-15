JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jash Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Synthiko Foils standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 7.33 crore

Net profit of Synthiko Foils declined 78.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.336.79 8 OPM %2.467.07 -PBDT0.150.51 -71 PBT0.100.44 -77 NP0.070.33 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU