Synthiko Foils standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 7.33 croreNet profit of Synthiko Foils declined 78.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.336.79 8 OPM %2.467.07 -PBDT0.150.51 -71 PBT0.100.44 -77 NP0.070.33 -79
