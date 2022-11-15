Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 120.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 118.58% to Rs 466.90 croreNet profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 120.20% to Rs 28.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 118.58% to Rs 466.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 213.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales466.90213.61 119 OPM %10.109.47 -PBDT48.8021.39 128 PBT41.7018.18 129 NP28.2312.82 120
