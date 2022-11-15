Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 120.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 118.58% to Rs 466.90 crore

Net profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 120.20% to Rs 28.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 118.58% to Rs 466.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 213.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.466.90213.6110.109.4748.8021.3941.7018.1828.2312.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)