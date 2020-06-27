Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 32.16% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.36% to Rs 16.23 croreNet profit of Systematix Corporate Services rose 32.16% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.36% to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.50% to Rs 51.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.2317.52 -7 51.3456.11 -9 OPM %34.4441.95 -16.9327.23 - PBDT6.335.23 21 1.323.82 -65 PBT5.263.55 48 -4.55-2.62 -74 NP5.634.26 32 -4.45-2.95 -51
