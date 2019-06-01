Systematix Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 275.00% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Systematix Securities reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 275.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 70.27% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.150.04 275 0.630.37 70 OPM %86.67-175.00 -80.95-8.11 - PBDT0.13-0.02 LP 0.510.02 2450 PBT0.13-0.02 LP 0.510.02 2450 NP0.09-0.01 LP 0.360.02 1700
