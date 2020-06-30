Systematix Securities standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Systematix Securities rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.11% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.170.150.660.6382.3586.6750.0080.950.140.130.330.510.140.130.330.510.100.090.230.36

