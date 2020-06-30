Systematix Securities standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Systematix Securities rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.11% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.170.15 13 0.660.63 5 OPM %82.3586.67 -50.0080.95 - PBDT0.140.13 8 0.330.51 -35 PBT0.140.13 8 0.330.51 -35 NP0.100.09 11 0.230.36 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 18:37 IST

