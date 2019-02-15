JUST IN
T & I Global standalone net profit declines 32.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 60.14% to Rs 26.68 crore

Net profit of T & I Global declined 32.67% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 60.14% to Rs 26.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales26.6816.66 60 OPM %-2.47-3.18 -PBDT2.412.23 8 PBT2.122.02 5 NP1.362.02 -33

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:55 IST

