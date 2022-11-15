T & I Global standalone net profit declines 7.17% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 3.46% to Rs 34.04 crore

Net profit of T & I Global declined 7.17% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 34.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.0435.26 -3 OPM %5.437.54 -PBDT3.403.67 -7 PBT3.123.47 -10 NP2.202.37 -7

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:16 IST

