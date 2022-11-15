T & I Global standalone net profit declines 7.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.46% to Rs 34.04 crore

Net profit of T & I Global declined 7.17% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 34.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.34.0435.265.437.543.403.673.123.472.202.37

