T.V. Today Network Ltd up for third straight session

T.V. Today Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 212.6, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.28% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% drop in NIFTY and a 30.24% drop in the Nifty Media index.

T.V. Today Network Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 212.6, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 10802.1. The Sensex is at 36656.39, down 0.05%. T.V. Today Network Ltd has risen around 12.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which T.V. Today Network Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1390, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.63 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

