TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 15.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 37.95 crore

Net profit of TAAL Enterprises declined 15.56% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 37.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.37.9531.2326.6928.3410.3710.599.029.815.977.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)