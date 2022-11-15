TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 15.56% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 37.95 croreNet profit of TAAL Enterprises declined 15.56% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 37.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.9531.23 22 OPM %26.6928.34 -PBDT10.3710.59 -2 PBT9.029.81 -8 NP5.977.07 -16
