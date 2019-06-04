JUST IN
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.86 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Taaza International reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.78 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Taaza International reported to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 87.14% to Rs 7.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales029.10 -100 7.0855.05 -87 OPM %05.43 --34.752.51 - PBDT-2.680.79 PL -2.530.26 PL PBT-2.750.71 PL -2.670.12 PL NP-2.780.77 PL -2.660.18 PL

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:19 IST

