Tai Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 170.71% to Rs 50.92 crore

Net profit of rose 150.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 170.71% to Rs 50.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 317.95% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.45% to Rs 114.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

50.9218.81114.4673.630.39-2.340.59-0.650.330.322.271.300.190.091.770.360.300.121.630.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)