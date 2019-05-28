Tai Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 170.71% to Rs 50.92 croreNet profit of Tai Industries rose 150.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 170.71% to Rs 50.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 317.95% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.45% to Rs 114.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales50.9218.81 171 114.4673.63 55 OPM %0.39-2.34 -0.59-0.65 - PBDT0.330.32 3 2.271.30 75 PBT0.190.09 111 1.770.36 392 NP0.300.12 150 1.630.39 318
