TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 55.99% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.66% to Rs 76.02 croreNet profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts declined 55.99% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.66% to Rs 76.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.27% to Rs 28.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 312.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 316.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales76.0287.04 -13 312.62316.87 -1 OPM %20.3625.34 -23.7221.84 - PBDT10.8823.38 -53 52.7354.83 -4 PBT6.6919.40 -66 35.9438.13 -6 NP5.6912.93 -56 28.0927.20 3
