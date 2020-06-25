TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 55.99% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.66% to Rs 76.02 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts declined 55.99% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.66% to Rs 76.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.27% to Rs 28.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 312.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 316.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

76.0287.04312.62316.8720.3625.3423.7221.8410.8823.3852.7354.836.6919.4035.9438.135.6912.9328.0927.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)